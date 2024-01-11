North Carolina set a new all-time high for COVID-19 particles detected in wastewater.

The state health department measures COVID-19 particles in wastewater to get a sense of how much virus is circulating across the state. The new record means there is more virus spreading now than at any point in the history of the pandemic.

Vaccinations and natural immunity mean that a widespread virus won't necessarily lead to overcrowded hospitals, but health experts recommend extra caution while virus levels are high.

In a good sign, emergency room visits with respiratory illness symptoms were down last week, as were hospitalizations with Flu and COVID-19.

Still, even with the week over week decline, respiratory illnesses are still spreading. There were more than 1,600 patients hospitalized with either flu or COVID-19 symptoms last week. That's more than at any point this season except one week prior.

Health experts recommend getting vaccinated against both flu and COVID-19 as the best protection.