© 2024 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PRE Newsbrief — Jan. 4, 2023

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published January 4, 2024 at 8:57 AM EST

A winter storm is brewing — A winter weather system moving through the U.S. is expected to hit the East Coast this weekend with a mix of snow and freezing rain. But forecasters say it's too soon to say which areas will get snow and which will get rain and how much. The Pacific system is moving through Western and Southern states before moving up the East Coast this weekend. Details on the storm's path should firm up today and tomorrow as it moves into Texas and the Southeast, according to the National Weather Service.

Flu and COVID-19 hospitalizations are up — Respiratory illness hospitalizations have surpassed last winter's surge. North Carolina hospitals saw nearly 2,000 patients combined diagnosed with flu and COVID-19 last week. That's slightly higher than levels set during the holidays last year, though still well below record hospitalizations set in the beginning of 2022.

CEO of AMC visits Greenville after accusations of discrimination — AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron flew into Greenville Tuesday to meet with William Barber II, a preacher and civils rights advocate who was escorted from one of the company's theaters the day after Christmas.

NC students makes some gains to redress COVID learning losses — The North Carolina Board of Education yesterday heard that gains in most subjects and grade levels over the last two years have not been enough to offset losses due to the pandemic.

A $300,000 drink — The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper for tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonvilletoward the end of a game on Sunday.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
See stories by Ryan Shaffer