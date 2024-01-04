PRE Newsbrief — Jan. 4, 2023

A winter storm is brewing — A winter weather system moving through the U.S. is expected to hit the East Coast this weekend with a mix of snow and freezing rain. But forecasters say it's too soon to say which areas will get snow and which will get rain and how much. The Pacific system is moving through Western and Southern states before moving up the East Coast this weekend. Details on the storm's path should firm up today and tomorrow as it moves into Texas and the Southeast, according to the National Weather Service.

Flu and COVID-19 hospitalizations are up — Respiratory illness hospitalizations have surpassed last winter's surge. North Carolina hospitals saw nearly 2,000 patients combined diagnosed with flu and COVID-19 last week. That's slightly higher than levels set during the holidays last year, though still well below record hospitalizations set in the beginning of 2022.

CEO of AMC visits Greenville after accusations of discrimination — AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron flew into Greenville Tuesday to meet with William Barber II, a preacher and civils rights advocate who was escorted from one of the company's theaters the day after Christmas.

NC students makes some gains to redress COVID learning losses — The North Carolina Board of Education yesterday heard that gains in most subjects and grade levels over the last two years have not been enough to offset losses due to the pandemic.

A $300,000 drink — The NFL has fined Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper for tossing a drink at fans in Jacksonvilletoward the end of a game on Sunday.