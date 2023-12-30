Fresh Air Weekend: Actor Taraji P. Henson; Pianist Brad Mehldau

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Taraji P. Henson says she's passing the 'Color Purple' baton to a new generation: Henson says the 1985 film adaptation of The Color Purple inspired her to become an actor. She stars as jazz singer Shug Avery in a new version, which she hopes will offer audiences hope and healing.

Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau shares his love of The Beatles on a new album: One of the most acclaimed jazz pianists of his generation, Mehldau sits down at the piano, for music and conversation. His album, Your Mother Should Know, interprets songs by The Beatles.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

