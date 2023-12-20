Old tires from years-old artificial reef experiment wash ashore across coastal ENC after Nor'easter

Sunday’s Nor’easter churned up more than just waves along the southeast North Carolina coast, but also hundreds of tires from a decades old artificial reef experiment.

Holden Beach officials say old tires from the reef make their way on to the strand from time to time during storms, and crews are working to remove them.

They say it may take a week or more to remove them and more could show up over the next few days.

And there were also a “ton” of tires found on the beach in Pine Knoll Shores after the storm.

City officials say crews fought the blistering windy and cold beach weather to remove them.

On social media, people are also sharing photos of old tires washed ashore in Emerald Isle.