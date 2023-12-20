© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Demolition of hurricane ravaged auditorium allows for reopening of recreational fields

PRE News & Ideas
Published December 20, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST
The Magnolia Auditorium in Magnolia was used as a community hub until Hurricane Matthew blew portions of the roof off in 2016; the roof was still in need of repair in 2018 when Hurricane Florence dumped a foot of rain on it.
N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency
The Magnolia Auditorium in Magnolia was used as a community hub until Hurricane Matthew blew portions of the roof off in 2016; the roof was still in need of repair in 2018 when Hurricane Florence dumped a foot of rain on it.

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency grant has funded the demolition of a community gathering space in eastern North Carolina in order to reopen nearby recreational fields.

The Magnolia Auditorium in Magnolia was used as a community hub until Hurricane Matthew blew portions of the roof off in 2016; the roof was still in need of repair in 2018 when Hurricane Florence dumped a foot of rain on it.

The auditorium was deemed irreparable and $136,500 in disaster recovery funds were used to demolish it in order to reopen the adjacent town recreational fields, which had been closed because they were so close to the unsafe building.
N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency
The auditorium was deemed irreparable and $136,500 in disaster recovery funds were used to demolish it in order to reopen the adjacent town recreational fields, which had been closed because they were so close to the unsafe building.

The auditorium was deemed irreparable and $136,500 in disaster recovery funds were used to demolish it in order to reopen the adjacent town recreational fields, which had been closed because they were so close to the unsafe building.

The funding allowed for clearing of debris, tearing down the building and removing the foundation, and reseeding the ground.