N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries taking public comment on proposed striped mullet management plan

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will start taking public comment this week on proposed strategies to address overfishing of the striped mullet.

A survey of the population in eastern North Carolina shows a decreased presence of larger, older striped mullet.

Conservation methods under consideration include size limits, seasonal closures, day of week closures, trip/creel limits, gear restrictions, and seasonal catch limits.

People can comment on the Draft Amendment 2 to the Striped Mullet Fishery Management Planthrough an online questionnaire or through mail:



Submit Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted through an online form. The form will open on Dec. 18 and remain live until 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2024. Click here to submit comments online. Mail Comments – Written comments may be mailed to Draft Striped Mullet FMP Amendment 2 Comments, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, NC 28557. Comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 17, 2024.

Division staff will hold an online listening session on Dec. 19, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Division staff will give a presentation on management options available in the Draft Striped Mullet Amendment 2, and the public may ask questions:

Online Public Listening Session

Dec. 19, 2023 at 1 p.m.

Click here to Register