Mold-plagued Holly Plaza tenants now have access to rent vouchers for long term housing

People who lived in an Onslow County public housing complex shut down by mold now have access to long-term housing.

The Town of Holly Ridge provided emergency hotel stays for families that lived in Holly Plaza, but that funding ends December 31.

Last week the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it will provide vouchers to cover 12 months of rent starting January 1.

Officials say the funding can be applied to any housing the former tenants find, and it doesn't have to be a HUD-certified unit.

Those who lived at Holly Plaza filed a class-action lawsuit late last month, asking for a refund of rent paid during the ongoing mold crisis and payment for damage caused by it.