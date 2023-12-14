Pharmacy benefit managers: The middlemen who decide what you pay for medications

Americans pay too much for prescription drugs. Big Pharma has gotten most of the blame. But there’s a middleman between you and the pharmaceutical companies.

That ‘middleman’ is a set of companies making huge profits from drug prices. They’re called pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs.

“It’s remarkable the number of ways in which the PBMs are using this market to make money for themselves in ways that are not transparent to you or your employer or the American public,” Kevin Schulman, a professor of medicine at Stanford, says.

Today, On Point: The middlemen who decide what you pay for medications.

