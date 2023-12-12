© 2023 Public Radio East
Statewide “Booze It & Lose It” campaign underway through Jan. 1

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 12, 2023 at 6:41 AM EST
(Photo: North Carolina Department of Transportation)
To discourage drivers from getting behind the wheel after drinking, law enforcement from various departments across the state will be stepping up patrols and using checkpoints and saturation patrols now through January 1.

The statewide “Booze It & Lose It” campaign is underway through Jan. 1.

It’s intended to raise awareness and deter people from driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, there were 471 alcohol related crash deaths last year.

During the campaign, law enforcement agencies throughout the state will increase the number of sobriety checkpoints and patrols in heavily traveled areas to reinforce the message that there is a zero-tolerance approach toward driving under the influence.
