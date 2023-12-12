Statewide “Booze It & Lose It” campaign underway through Jan. 1

The statewide “Booze It & Lose It” campaign is underway through Jan. 1.

It’s intended to raise awareness and deter people from driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, there were 471 alcohol related crash deaths last year.

During the campaign, law enforcement agencies throughout the state will increase the number of sobriety checkpoints and patrols in heavily traveled areas to reinforce the message that there is a zero-tolerance approach toward driving under the influence.