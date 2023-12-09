© 2023 Public Radio East
Fresh Air Weekend: Liz Cheney; Longtime 'Fresh Air' contributor Dave Davies

Fresh Air
Published December 9, 2023 at 5:00 AM EST
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., vice chairwoman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack, delivers remarks during a hearing on Oct. 13, 2022.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Liz Cheney, focused on stopping Trump, hasn't ruled out 3rd-party presidential run: The former representative says a second Trump presidency would be an "existential threat" to democracy: "There's simply no defense, no excuse for putting that power back in the hands of Donald Trump."

Longtime 'Fresh Air' contributor Dave Davies signs off (sort of): After 22 years with the show, Davies is cutting back on his workload. He chats with Terry Gross about some of his most memorable interviews, and the preparation that goes into each conversation.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

Liz Cheney, focused on stopping Trump, hasn't ruled out 3rd-party presidential run

Longtime 'Fresh Air' contributor Dave Davies signs off (sort of)

