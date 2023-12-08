Speeding stop leads to gun, drug and child abuse charges for couple

A Durham couple has been arrested in Craven County on drug and child abuse charges.

Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Victoria Church and David Barnhill, Jr. on Hwy 70 in James City, after they say Church was caught driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. The couple’s three children were in the backseat of the car.

During the stop, a drug sniffing dog alerted to the presence of drugs and a search uncovered more than 14 grams of cocaine, nearly 2 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and pressed pills.

Both are facing a list of drug, gun possession, and child abuse charges and are each being held on a $250,000 bond.