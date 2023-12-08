© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Speeding stop leads to gun, drug and child abuse charges for couple

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST
Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Victoria Church and David Barnhill, Jr. on Hwy 70 in James City, after they say Church was caught driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. The couple’s three children were in the backseat of the car.
Craven County Sheriff’s Office
/
Facebook
Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Victoria Church and David Barnhill, Jr. on Hwy 70 in James City, after they say Church was caught driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. The couple’s three children were in the backseat of the car.

A Durham couple has been arrested in Craven County on drug and child abuse charges.

Deputies with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office pulled over Victoria Church and David Barnhill, Jr. on Hwy 70 in James City, after they say Church was caught driving 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. The couple’s three children were in the backseat of the car.

During the stop, a drug sniffing dog alerted to the presence of drugs and a search uncovered more than 14 grams of cocaine, nearly 2 grams of psychedelic mushrooms and pressed pills.

Both are facing a list of drug, gun possession, and child abuse charges and are each being held on a $250,000 bond.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs