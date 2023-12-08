Owner of a chain oyster bar in ENC admitted to pocketing almost $100,000 in state tax dollars

The owner of a chain oyster bar restaurant in eastern North Carolina admitted he pocketed almost $100,000 in tax dollars that were supposed to go to the state.

Officials with the Department of Revenue said William Willis, of Morehead City, owned the Shuckin’ Shack and between 2017 and March 2021, the business embezzled more than $94,000 in state sales tax money.

Willis pleaded guilty to five counts of embezzlement of state property; the judge gave him a suspended sentence, ordered him to serve four days in the Wake County jail, put him on house arrest for 60 days, and ordered him to repay the money to the state.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said when people cheat on their taxes, they’re cheating their fellow taxpayers and that’s why the state pursued the case.