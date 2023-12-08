© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Owner of a chain oyster bar in ENC admitted to pocketing almost $100,000 in state tax dollars

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:08 AM EST
Gary Waters
/
Getty Images/Ikon Images

The owner of a chain oyster bar restaurant in eastern North Carolina admitted he pocketed almost $100,000 in tax dollars that were supposed to go to the state.

Officials with the Department of Revenue said William Willis, of Morehead City, owned the Shuckin’ Shack and between 2017 and March 2021, the business embezzled more than $94,000 in state sales tax money.

 Willis pleaded guilty to five counts of embezzlement of state property; the judge gave him a suspended sentence, ordered him to serve four days in the Wake County jail, put him on house arrest for 60 days, and ordered him to repay the money to the state.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said when people cheat on their taxes, they’re cheating their fellow taxpayers and that’s why the state pursued the case.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs