NC governor urges federal officials to ensure contraception is affordable and accessible

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 8, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST
iStockphoto.com

North Carolina’s governor is among many calling on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to ensure that all forms of contraception are affordable and accessible.

Governor Roy Cooper serves on the Executive Committee of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance that coordinated the multi-state letter to Secretary Xavier Becerra, saying it’s essential that birth control be affordable and accessible for as many Americans as possible.

The letter said shouldn’t have to jump through unnecessary hoops or spend a fortune to access basic health care like birth control.

The governors urge the federal government to clarify that non-prescription contraception will be covered without cost-sharing under private health insurance plans subject to Affordable Care Act regulations and to take any steps possible to ensure it is covered by Medicare and Medicaid.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
