NC governor urges federal officials to ensure contraception is affordable and accessible

North Carolina’s governor is among many calling on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to ensure that all forms of contraception are affordable and accessible.

Governor Roy Cooper serves on the Executive Committee of the Reproductive Freedom Alliance that coordinated the multi-state letter to Secretary Xavier Becerra, saying it’s essential that birth control be affordable and accessible for as many Americans as possible.

The letter said shouldn’t have to jump through unnecessary hoops or spend a fortune to access basic health care like birth control.

The governors urge the federal government to clarify that non-prescription contraception will be covered without cost-sharing under private health insurance plans subject to Affordable Care Act regulations and to take any steps possible to ensure it is covered by Medicare and Medicaid.