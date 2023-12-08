© 2023 Public Radio East
Large-scale batteries at Camp Lejeune taken offline after concerns about supplier's links to China's Communist Party

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 8, 2023 at 6:47 AM EST
U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East (MICEAST)-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, gives remarks during the Battery Energy Storage System ribbon cutting ceremony on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 13, 2023. Duke Energy is hosting the largest battery system in North Carolina and will frequently be operated in conjunction with the adjacent solar facility located on base, therefore strengthening the overall reliability of the energy grid and supporting the transition to cleaner energy.
Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher
/
U.S. Marine Corps
File: U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew M. Niebel, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations East (MICEAST)-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, gives remarks during the Battery Energy Storage System ribbon cutting ceremony on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 13, 2023. Duke Energy is hosting the largest battery system in North Carolina and will frequently be operated in conjunction with the adjacent solar facility located on base, therefore strengthening the overall reliability of the energy grid and supporting the transition to cleaner energy.

Duke Energy officials said the company has disconnected large-scale batteries made by Chinese company CATL from Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune after lawmakers and experts raised concerns about the supplier's close links to China's Communist Party.

Reuters is reporting that a number of Republican and Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm about possible security threats posed by Chinese storage batteries, saying they may have cyber vulnerabilities and put energy grids at risk.

Duke Energy said in a statement that the batteries have been disconnected as officials work to address those questions, but added that the system was designed with "security in mind" and that the batteries "were not connected in any way to Camp Lejeune's network or other systems."

CATL told Reuters in a statement that accusations about its batteries posing espionage threats were "false and misleading" and that its products had passed security reviews by U.S. authorities.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
