Large-scale batteries at Camp Lejeune taken offline after concerns about supplier's links to China's Communist Party

Duke Energy officials said the company has disconnected large-scale batteries made by Chinese company CATL from Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune after lawmakers and experts raised concerns about the supplier's close links to China's Communist Party.

Reuters is reporting that a number of Republican and Democratic lawmakers have sounded the alarm about possible security threats posed by Chinese storage batteries, saying they may have cyber vulnerabilities and put energy grids at risk.

Duke Energy said in a statement that the batteries have been disconnected as officials work to address those questions, but added that the system was designed with "security in mind" and that the batteries "were not connected in any way to Camp Lejeune's network or other systems."

CATL told Reuters in a statement that accusations about its batteries posing espionage threats were "false and misleading" and that its products had passed security reviews by U.S. authorities.