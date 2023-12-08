© 2023 Public Radio East
Dredging detour temporarily makes Hatteras-Okracoke route 20 minutes longer

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 8, 2023 at 6:58 AM EST
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.
(Photo: NCDOT)
Riders will spend a little more time getting to their destination on one North Carolina ferry route.

A dredging project will soon get underway through the Barney Slough, a traditional ferry channel for the Hatteras-Ocracoke route. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineering project will make the water shallower than normal which could damage the boats.

Interim Ferry Division Director Jed Dixon said conditions in Barney Slough have deteriorated such that it is no longer possible to continue operating there.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the Hatteras-Ocracoke Ferry route change will add 1.5 miles to the voyage, causing each trip to be 20 minutes longer through the middle of next week.
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
