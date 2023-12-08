Dredging detour temporarily makes Hatteras-Okracoke route 20 minutes longer

Riders will spend a little more time getting to their destination on one North Carolina ferry route.

A dredging project will soon get underway through the Barney Slough, a traditional ferry channel for the Hatteras-Ocracoke route. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineering project will make the water shallower than normal which could damage the boats.

Interim Ferry Division Director Jed Dixon said conditions in Barney Slough have deteriorated such that it is no longer possible to continue operating there.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the Hatteras-Ocracoke Ferry route change will add 1.5 miles to the voyage, causing each trip to be 20 minutes longer through the middle of next week.