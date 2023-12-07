© 2023 Public Radio East
One of the most recognizable Corolla wild horse mares has died

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM EST
Corolla Wild Horse Fund
A necropsy showed chronic cardiac and liver changes along with several other conditions indicative of old age.

Also known as Snowcone because of her distinctive blaze, officials said Daisy had been part of Raymond the mule’s harem for years until he was taken to the farm in 2019. She had several foals over the years.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
