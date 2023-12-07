One of the most recognizable Corolla wild horse mares has died.

Officials with the Corolla Wild Horse fund say 25-year-old Daisy became ill in mid-October and was taken to the farm to be examined, but died overnight.

A necropsy showed chronic cardiac and liver changes along with several other conditions indicative of old age.

Also known as Snowcone because of her distinctive blaze, officials said Daisy had been part of Raymond the mule’s harem for years until he was taken to the farm in 2019. She had several foals over the years.