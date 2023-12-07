© 2023 Public Radio East
Most NC Democrats support resolution declaring that that “anti-Zionism is antisemitism”

PRE News & Ideas | By Steve Harrison
Published December 7, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST
Most North Carolina Congressional Democrats voted yesterday in favor of a Republican-drafted House resolution declaring that that “anti-Zionism is antisemitism.”

The resolution divided House Democrats nationally, showing a split in the party over Israel.

95 House Democrats voted for the resolution, which some critics said would stifle any criticism of Israel and how it’s conducting it’s war against Hamas.

92 Democrats voted present, which meant they didn’t take a formal position on the resolution.
Steve Harrison