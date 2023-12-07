Most NC Democrats support resolution declaring that that “anti-Zionism is antisemitism”

Most North Carolina Congressional Democrats voted yesterday in favor of a Republican-drafted House resolution declaring that that “anti-Zionism is antisemitism.”

The resolution divided House Democrats nationally, showing a split in the party over Israel.

95 House Democrats voted for the resolution, which some critics said would stifle any criticism of Israel and how it’s conducting it’s war against Hamas.

92 Democrats voted present, which meant they didn’t take a formal position on the resolution.

