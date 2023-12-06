© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lifelong Harkers Island resident, 103, takes VIP tour of new bridge to mainland

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 6, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST

A 103-year-old man who has lived on Harkers Island for all of his life took a VIP ride across the new bridge connecting the island to the mainland before it opens later this week.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Houston Salter was born before there was a bridge to the mainland.

Houston Salter, 103, was born before there was a bridge from Harkers Island to the mainland.
North Carolina Department of Transportation
Houston Salter, 103, was born before there was a bridge from Harkers Island to the mainland.

The bridge will open to traffic on Friday, nearly a year ahead of schedule.

The Earl C. Davis Memorial Bridge will be demolished by winter of 2024. Bridge No. 96 will still provide pedestrian access to the Straits Fishing Pier.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs