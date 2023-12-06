Lifelong Harkers Island resident, 103, takes VIP tour of new bridge to mainland

A 103-year-old man who has lived on Harkers Island for all of his life took a VIP ride across the new bridge connecting the island to the mainland before it opens later this week.

Officials with the North Carolina Department of Transportation said Houston Salter was born before there was a bridge to the mainland.

The bridge will open to traffic on Friday, nearly a year ahead of schedule.

The Earl C. Davis Memorial Bridge will be demolished by winter of 2024. Bridge No. 96 will still provide pedestrian access to the Straits Fishing Pier.