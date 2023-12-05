Election 2024: Candidate filing underway in North Carolina

Candidate filing for North Carolina elections next year has opened at the state election board in Raleigh and local board offices in all 100 counties.

Filing began Monday and continues weekdays through noon on Dec. 15.

This year's elections include races for several statewide positions without incumbents expected on the ballot, along with contests for U.S. House and legislative seats altered yet again by redistricting.

Six of the 10 incumbents on the Council of State aren’t seeking reelection to their current positions, including the term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper.