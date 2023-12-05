© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election 2024: Candidate filing underway in North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published December 5, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST
vote, sign, voting
(Photo credit: kgroovy on Flickr)

Candidate filing for North Carolina elections next year has opened at the state election board in Raleigh and local board offices in all 100 counties.

Filing began Monday and continues weekdays through noon on Dec. 15.

This year's elections include races for several statewide positions without incumbents expected on the ballot, along with contests for U.S. House and legislative seats altered yet again by redistricting.

Six of the 10 incumbents on the Council of State aren’t seeking reelection to their current positions, including the term-limited Gov. Roy Cooper.
Kelly Batchelor
Kelly Batchelor hails from the small crossroads community of Cabin in Duplin County in Eastern North Carolina. Since 1989 Kelly has been actively employed in radio.
See stories by Kelly Batchelor