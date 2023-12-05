© 2023 Public Radio East
December sea turtle nest discovered, latest ever laid in eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published December 5, 2023 at 6:11 AM EST
A December nest is exceedingly rare and biologists say it’s the latest a nest has ever been laid at the seashore.
People in North Carolina aren’t the only creatures enjoying a string of warm days in December.

On Sunday, park biologists at Cape Hatteras National Seashore found a Green sea turtle nest.

Not only that, but it's also the latest nest ever recorded for the state of North Carolina by far – the previous late nesting record for both the seashore and the state was October 31, 2020.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
