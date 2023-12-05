December sea turtle nest discovered, latest ever laid in eastern North Carolina
People in North Carolina aren’t the only creatures enjoying a string of warm days in December.
On Sunday, park biologists at Cape Hatteras National Seashore found a Green sea turtle nest.
A December nest is exceedingly rare and biologists say it’s the latest a nest has ever been laid at the seashore.
Not only that, but it's also the latest nest ever recorded for the state of North Carolina by far – the previous late nesting record for both the seashore and the state was October 31, 2020.