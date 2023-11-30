© 2023 Public Radio East
Murphy will vote to expel Santos after scathing ethics report

PRE News & Ideas | By Ryan Shaffer
Published November 30, 2023 at 6:21 AM EST
Rep. George Santos, R-NY, made sure he was in a prime position for the State of the Union address.
Pool
/
Getty Images
Rep. George Santos, R-NY, made sure he was in a prime position for the State of the Union address.

Republican Representative Greg Murphy of North Carolina says he’ll vote to expel New York Representative George Santos, following a scathing report from the House Ethics Committee.

That report found Santos defrauded donors and used campaign funds to enrich himself. Two attempts to expel Santos failed earlier so far, but Speaker Mike Johnson announced earlier today the House will vote again Thursday on the matter.

Murphy did not vote to expel Santos on the earlier rounds. He says he purposely waited for the results from the committee and that given its findings, Santos’ behavior is “not worthy of a member of congress.”

It is unclear right now if there are enough votes from Republicans to expel Santos.
Ryan Shaffer
Ryan is an Arkansas native and podcast junkie. He was first introduced to public radio during an internship with his hometown NPR station, KUAF. Ryan is a graduate of Tufts University in Somerville, Mass., where he studied political science and led the Tufts Daily, the nation’s smallest independent daily college newspaper. In his spare time, Ryan likes to embroider, attend musicals, and spend time with his fiancée.
