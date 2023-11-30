Murphy will vote to expel Santos after scathing ethics report

Republican Representative Greg Murphy of North Carolina says he’ll vote to expel New York Representative George Santos, following a scathing report from the House Ethics Committee.

That report found Santos defrauded donors and used campaign funds to enrich himself. Two attempts to expel Santos failed earlier so far, but Speaker Mike Johnson announced earlier today the House will vote again Thursday on the matter.

Murphy did not vote to expel Santos on the earlier rounds. He says he purposely waited for the results from the committee and that given its findings, Santos’ behavior is “not worthy of a member of congress.”

It is unclear right now if there are enough votes from Republicans to expel Santos.