Medicaid expansion to provide billions to NC hospitals, state coffers

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST
Nearly $2.6 billion will be distributed to more than 100 hospitals across North Carolina this week as part of Medicaid expansion legislation.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services said 102 hospitals will start getting payments through the Healthcare Access and Stabilization Program.

The payments will be financed through new assessments on North Carolina hospitals, and state health officials say the state will be able to draw more than $8 billion each year from the federal government based on expected enrollment.

On Friday, NCDHHS will launch Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, meaning an estimated 600,000 people will be eligible for full Medicaid coverage.
Annette Weston-Riggs
