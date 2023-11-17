Watch your pets, seal up their food … it's coyote time in ENC
It’s peak coyote sighting season in eastern North Carolina, but the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says the canines are usually not a threat to people.
Biologists do recommend that people supervise small pets when they’re outside, especially around dawn and dusk.
They also say owners should feed their pets indoors or remove all food when a pet is finished eating outside, and to store food waste in secure containers with tight-fitting lids