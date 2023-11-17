© 2023 Public Radio East
Watch your pets, seal up their food … it's coyote time in ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:30 PM EST
Coyote photo by Billie Cromwell / retired Pennsylvania Game Commission

It’s peak coyote sighting season in eastern North Carolina, but the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission says the canines are usually not a threat to people.

Biologists do recommend that people supervise small pets when they’re outside, especially around dawn and dusk.

They also say owners should feed their pets indoors or remove all food when a pet is finished eating outside, and to store food waste in secure containers with tight-fitting lids
Annette Weston-Riggs
