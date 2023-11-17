© 2023 Public Radio East
Police chief, others accused of providing security for events and pocketing the payments

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST
The Town of Pilot Mountain is accusing it’s now-former police chief of defrauding a local non-profit by providing off-duty security for community events and pocketing the payments.
City officials say the scheme has been going on for years.

Chief Robbie Jackson has resigned; former Chief and part-time officer Darryl Bottoms has been suspended without pay and officials have initiated the termination process, effective immediately; Sergeant Jason Chrismon and Officer Ryan Blizzard have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Michael Boaz, Town Manager of Pilot Mountain, said an investigation found substantial evidence that the now-former police chief engaged in behavior that constitutes a failure of leadership and that failed to uphold his oath to protect and serve.

Adrian Tillotson was named Interim Police Chief.

Officials say further details about the scheme will be provided at the conclusion of the town’s investigation.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
