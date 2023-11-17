Police chief, others accused of providing security for events and pocketing the payments

The Town of Pilot Mountain is accusing it’s now-former police chief of defrauding a local non-profit by providing off-duty security for community events and pocketing the payments.

City officials say the scheme has been going on for years.

Chief Robbie Jackson has resigned; former Chief and part-time officer Darryl Bottoms has been suspended without pay and officials have initiated the termination process, effective immediately; Sergeant Jason Chrismon and Officer Ryan Blizzard have been placed on administrative leave with pay.

Michael Boaz, Town Manager of Pilot Mountain, said an investigation found substantial evidence that the now-former police chief engaged in behavior that constitutes a failure of leadership and that failed to uphold his oath to protect and serve.

Adrian Tillotson was named Interim Police Chief.

Officials say further details about the scheme will be provided at the conclusion of the town’s investigation.