Overfishing could mean limits on striped mullet catches in eastern North Carolina

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission has voted to send the draft plan for management of the Striped Mullet for public and advisory committee review.

The public comment period, including public meetings, will be held Dec. 18-Jan. 17. Details of the meetings are still being worked out.

The assessment indicated the striped mullet is overfished and the draft plan proposes options for rebuilding the stock.

Options include size limits, season closures, area closures, trip limits, or a combinations of measures