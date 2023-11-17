© 2023 Public Radio East
Overfishing could mean limits on striped mullet catches in eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST
Sign posted outside the NC DMV license plate agency in Jacksonville.
Jessica Mull of Jacksonville
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission has voted to send the draft plan for management of the Striped Mullet for public and advisory committee review.

The public comment period, including public meetings, will be held Dec. 18-Jan. 17. Details of the meetings are still being worked out.

The assessment indicated the striped mullet is overfished and the draft plan proposes options for rebuilding the stock.

Options include size limits, season closures, area closures, trip limits, or a combinations of measures
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs