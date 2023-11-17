Coast Guard rescues sailor adrift of the coast of Hatteras

Coast Guard crews rescued an overdue boater about 270 miles off Cape Hatteras on Wednesday.

The man left New Jersey for Bermuda, but family members lost contact with him on November 6 and as of Tuesday he was considered overdue.

The sailboat Time Bandit heard the alert and soon after happened upon an adrift sailboat with tattered sails and a missing boom.

A Coast Guard crew rescued the boater and say he was in stable condition and reunited with family Thursday in New Jersey

Coast Guard Atlantic Area Cmdr. Wes Geyer said the search area was nearly twice the size of Texas and the seas are unforgiving, and he urges boaters to carry a properly registered Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB).

The device can help pinpoint a boater’s exact location.