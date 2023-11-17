© 2023 Public Radio East
Coast Guard rescues sailor adrift of the coast of Hatteras

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:47 PM EST
/
Coast Guard Atlantic Area

Coast Guard crews rescued an overdue boater about 270 miles off Cape Hatteras on Wednesday.

The man left New Jersey for Bermuda, but family members lost contact with him on November 6 and as of Tuesday he was considered overdue.

The sailboat Time Bandit heard the alert and soon after happened upon an adrift sailboat with tattered sails and a missing boom.

A Coast Guard crew rescued the boater and say he was in stable condition and reunited with family Thursday in New Jersey

Coast Guard Atlantic Area Cmdr. Wes Geyer said the search area was nearly twice the size of Texas and the seas are unforgiving, and he urges boaters to carry a properly registered Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB).

The device can help pinpoint a boater’s exact location.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
