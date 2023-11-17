© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beloved river otter dies at ENC aquarium

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 17, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST
The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores says the American River Otter Neuse died in his sleep on Thursday after experiencing gastrointestinal issues.
North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores
The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores says the American River Otter Neuse died in his sleep on Thursday after experiencing gastrointestinal issues.

An Eastern Carolina aquarium is mourning the death of its oldest male otter.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores says the American River Otter Neuse died in his sleep on Thursday after experiencing gastrointestinal issues.

While the otters typically live for eight or nine years in captivity, Neuse, who had been at the aquarium since 2006, was 18 years old. In the wild otters live around 20 years.

Chief veterinarian for the N.C. Aquariums Emily Christiansen said the veterinary team will perform a necropsy to learn more about Neuse’s condition.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs