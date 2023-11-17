Beloved river otter dies at ENC aquarium

An Eastern Carolina aquarium is mourning the death of its oldest male otter.

The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores says the American River Otter Neuse died in his sleep on Thursday after experiencing gastrointestinal issues.

While the otters typically live for eight or nine years in captivity, Neuse, who had been at the aquarium since 2006, was 18 years old. In the wild otters live around 20 years.

Chief veterinarian for the N.C. Aquariums Emily Christiansen said the veterinary team will perform a necropsy to learn more about Neuse’s condition.