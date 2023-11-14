Wetland restoration underway at Wayne Community College

Work is underway in the restoration of an existing wetland at Wayne Community College.

Sound Rivers Program Director Clay Barber said the wetland that is “very out of maintenance,” and the organization is taking it back to the original design by N.C. State University.

The wetland has filled with sediment, becoming shallow and muddy, and Barber said wetland plants have been taken over by other vegetation that doesn’t help the work of a wetland

During the project, they will drain the pond, remove the accumulated sediment and non-useful vegetation, then replant with 900 native wetland plants.

The wetland drains from campus via Stoney Creek, which is a tributary of the Neuse River.