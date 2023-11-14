© 2023 Public Radio East
Wetland restoration underway at Wayne Community College

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 14, 2023 at 6:54 AM EST
Sound Rivers
Work is underway in the restoration of an existing wetland at Wayne Community College.

Sound Rivers Program Director Clay Barber said the wetland that is “very out of maintenance,” and the organization is taking it back to the original design by N.C. State University.

The wetland has filled with sediment, becoming shallow and muddy, and Barber said wetland plants have been taken over by other vegetation that doesn’t help the work of a wetland

During the project, they will drain the pond, remove the accumulated sediment and non-useful vegetation, then replant with 900 native wetland plants.

The wetland drains from campus via Stoney Creek, which is a tributary of the Neuse River.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
