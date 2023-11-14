NC AG files brief in SCOTUS case that could give some veterans expanded educational benefits.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case that could provide millions of veterans with expanded educational benefits.

James R. Rudisill’s case against the Secretary of Veterans Affairs centers on his qualification for educational benefits under both the Post-9/11 and Montgomery GI Bill programs.

Rudisill served in the Army three separate times between 2000 and 2011, and his lawyers say he’s entitled to benefits from both programs.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and a bipartisan group of 42 attorneys general filed a friend-of-the-court briefin the case.

Stein said veterans put their lives on the line for our country, and when they return to civilian life, they must have every opportunity to get their full educational benefits, find good jobs, and attain economic security.

During oral arguments, Chief Justice John Roberts said withholding the benefits seemed to be, “A pretty raw deal.” Justice Elena Kagan called it “Utterly arbitrary.” Justice Sonia Sotomayor said it makes no sense for someone who, “Put himself at risk in not just one war but in two,” to get less.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said Congress created “more generous” benefits for those who served post-9/11, “but it’s not infinitely generous,.