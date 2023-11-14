© 2023 Public Radio East
NC AG files brief in SCOTUS case that could give some veterans expanded educational benefits.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 14, 2023 at 6:39 AM EST
Julia Wall/jwall@newsobserver.com
/
"0609_Presser_JMW_08" by NCDPS Communications is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court heard a case that could provide millions of veterans with expanded educational benefits.

James R. Rudisill’s case against the Secretary of Veterans Affairs centers on his qualification for educational benefits under both the Post-9/11 and Montgomery GI Bill programs.

Rudisill served in the Army three separate times between 2000 and 2011, and his lawyers say he’s entitled to benefits from both programs.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and a bipartisan group of 42 attorneys general filed a friend-of-the-court briefin the case.

Stein said veterans put their lives on the line for our country, and when they return to civilian life, they must have every opportunity to get their full educational benefits, find good jobs, and attain economic security.

During oral arguments, Chief Justice John Roberts said withholding the benefits seemed to be, “A pretty raw deal.” Justice Elena Kagan called it “Utterly arbitrary.” Justice Sonia Sotomayor said it makes no sense for someone who, “Put himself at risk in not just one war but in two,” to get less.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh said Congress created “more generous” benefits for those who served post-9/11, “but it’s not infinitely generous,.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs