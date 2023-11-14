DMV looking for someone to run Greenville license plate agency
The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is taking applications for a contractor to operate a license plate agency in Greenville.
NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.
The current agency, on Stantonsburg Rd., is operating under a temporary contract until a new operator is selected following the recent death of Carol Locks, who had operated the agency since 2020.
Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than Dec. 13.