DMV looking for someone to run Greenville license plate agency

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published November 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
(Photo: NC DOT)

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles is taking applications for a contractor to operate a license plate agency in Greenville.

NCDMV oversees LPAs, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments.

The current agency, on Stantonsburg Rd., is operating under a temporary contract until a new operator is selected following the recent death of Carol Locks, who had operated the agency since 2020.

Completed applications must be returned to NCDMV no later than Dec. 13.
Kelly Batchelor
Kelly Batchelor hails from the small crossroads community of Cabin in Duplin County in Eastern North Carolina. Since 1989 Kelly has been actively employed in radio.
See stories by Kelly Batchelor