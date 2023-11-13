© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

V.A. will cover Parkinson's Disease treatment to military families exposed to Camp Lejeune toxic water

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 13, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST
Military Bases

The federal government will cover the cost of Parkinson 's disease treatment for the families of veterans who served at Camp Lejeune between 1953 and 1987, during the time the drinking water on base was contaminated.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the risk of Parkinson's disease is 70% higher for veterans who served at the base near Jacksonville.

Officials said the family members are also eligible for health care reimbursement for several forms of cancer, kidney problems, miscarriage, infertility, and other conditions.

Studies suggest that exposure to an industrial degreaser that was once widely used aboard Camp Lejeune, trichloroethylene, is linked to Parkinson's disease.

The PACT Act, passed in 2020, extended the list of so-called "presumptive conditions" related to service members’ exposure to toxic substances.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs