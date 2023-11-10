© 2023 Public Radio East
Several with ENC ties inducted into North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 10, 2023 at 6:18 AM EST
Eight people were inducted into the 2023 class of the North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts.
North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
/
Flickr
The first woman to serve in the North Carolina National Guard – who also designed the original Pepsi logo – the “Father of the Airborne”, one of the first Montford Point Marines, and the state’s first African-American radio announcer were among those inducted into the 2023 class of the North Carolina Military Hall of Firsts.

Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Lt. Gen Walter Gaskin, USMC (Ret.) said the hall is intended to honor the sacrifices of veterans and their families and highlight their diverse contributions, and gives people an opportunity to learn the stories of these great, many previously unsung heroes.

The ceremony was followed by a ribbon cutting of the Hall of Firsts exhibit in the military exhibition, Answering the Call

Francis M. Hooper Jr. trained at the segregated Montford Point Camp and maintained a working relationship with Japanese police interpreters during the Korean War, learning how to write and speak fluently in Japanese.
North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
/
Flickr
Francis M. Hooper Jr. trained at the segregated Montford Point Camp and maintained a working relationship with Japanese police interpreters during the Korean War, learning how to write and speak fluently in Japanese.

The 2023 inductees include eight men and women whose valiant military careers span more than a century of service:

Charles George was the first member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians to be awarded the Medal of Honor.

  • William McBryar was a US Army veteran of three conflicts: the Indian Wars, Spanish-American War, and Philippine-American War. He is the second African American soldier from North Carolina to receive the Medal of Honor.
  • William C. Lee is considered the “Father of the Airborne” for his role in the US Army’s adoption of airborne forces.
  • Mary Bayard Wootten was the first woman in the North Carolina National Guard, one of the first aerial photographers, and designer of the original Pepsi-Cola logo.
  • Frederick C. Branch became the first African American commissioned officer in the Marine Corps Reserve.
  • Robert Thomas is one of the first African American soldiers to serve in the US Marine Corps as part of the Montford Point Marines.
  • John D. Lewis became the state’s first African-American radio announcer and later host of a popular television show. As part of the ceremony, Lewis will also receive the Congressional Gold Medal.
  • Francis M. Hooper Jr. trained at the segregated Montford Point Camp and maintained a working relationship with Japanese police interpreters during the Korean War, learning how to write and speak fluently in Japanese.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
