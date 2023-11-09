New NC law that takes effect next month targets drug overdose epidemic

A new law that takes effect next month targets the drug overdose epidemic.

Officials in Onslow County say there have been 64 drug overdose deaths since the year, and beginning next month the sheriff’s office will be able to charge anyone who gives illegal drugs to another person without having to prove it was done through a sale.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said all overdoses are “aggressively investigated” in an effort to identify the people responsible for the deaths, and his office will work closely with the district attorney's office to prosecute people for spreading drugs in the community.