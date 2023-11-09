© 2023 Public Radio East
New NC law that takes effect next month targets drug overdose epidemic

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 9, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST
Thousands of parents have lost sons and daughters across the country to an epidemic of accidental drug overdoses.
Gary Waters
/
Ikon Images/Getty Images
A new law that takes effect next month targets the drug overdose epidemic.

Officials in Onslow County say there have been 64 drug overdose deaths since the year, and beginning next month the sheriff’s office will be able to charge anyone who gives illegal drugs to another person without having to prove it was done through a sale.

Sheriff Chris Thomas said all overdoses are “aggressively investigated” in an effort to identify the people responsible for the deaths, and his office will work closely with the district attorney's office to prosecute people for spreading drugs in the community.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
