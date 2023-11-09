© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governors call for more funds to secure places of worship as threats toward Jews and Muslims rise

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published November 9, 2023 at 6:03 AM EST
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after the Council of State meeting at the Department of Transportation headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Cooper said he's not convinced that details within a tax-cut agreement reached between Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore will protect the state from revenue shortfalls.
Gary D. Robertson
/
Associated Press
File: North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks with reporters after the Council of State meeting at the Department of Transportation headquarters in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023.

Democratic governors across the country are sending a joint letter to leaders in Congress calling for additional funds for security at places of worship.

The call comes as concerns rise over potential threats against Jewish and Muslim communities motivated by the Israel-Hamas war. Other national leaders, including President Joe Biden, have also asked for funds to be increased to the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program.

The program is set to give $305 million this year to nonprofits to help secure their facilities against potential attacks.

The letter was led by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and signed by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and nine other governors.
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press