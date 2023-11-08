Randomly select precincts in NC counties will be audited Wednesday following municipal elections

© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:16 AM EST
State Board of Elections staff will randomly select precincts, early voting sites, and absentee-by-mail ballots to be counted by hand today (Wednesday) as part of a required audit for the municipal elections.

The random selection of two voting groups to be counted by hand in each county will take place at 1 p.m. and any member of the public can access the meeting online or by phone

After the random selection, the county boards of elections will count a contest on all ballots by hand from the chosen precincts, and compare the totals with the results of the machine counts.

State election officials say the sample audit count helps ensure the reliability of election results tabulated by machine.

Watch the process unfold:

Online: Webex (Password: NCSBE)

By Phone: (415) 655-0003, Access code: 2428 387 8940#, passcode 62723#
