Outgoing NC House Speaker formally announces bid for U.S. House in 2024

North Carolina state House Speaker Tim Moore has formally announced his bid for the U.S. House.

The Cleveland County Republican released a video revealing his plan to run in 2024 in a reconfigured 14th Congressional District.

Moore's entry was expected.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson represents the 14th District, but he's running next year for attorney general.

Candidate filing begins next month for the March 5 primary.

Republican Pat Harrigan lost to Jackson last year and is running for the 14th District seat again.