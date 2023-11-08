© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Outgoing NC House Speaker formally announces bid for U.S. House in 2024

PRE News & Ideas | By Associated Press
Published November 8, 2023 at 7:11 AM EST
Republican North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore presents his bill increasing punishments for violent protests before the House Judiciary committee at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
File: Republican North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023.

North Carolina state House Speaker Tim Moore has formally announced his bid for the U.S. House.

The Cleveland County Republican released a video revealing his plan to run in 2024 in a reconfigured 14th Congressional District.

Moore's entry was expected.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jeff Jackson represents the 14th District, but he's running next year for attorney general.

Candidate filing begins next month for the March 5 primary.

Republican Pat Harrigan lost to Jackson last year and is running for the 14th District seat again.
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press