© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Greenville mayor reelected, new mayors chosen in two ENC communities

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST
NPR

The mayor of Greenville withstood a challenge in Tuesday's municipal elections to keep the seat he’s held since 2017.

P.J. Connelly was re-elected with more than 60 percent of the vote, beating Barbara Gaskins. Gaskins won the 2022 Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District and was later defeated by U.S. Rep Greg Murphy.

Will Bell and Rose Glover lost their re-election bids to the Greenville City Council.

 Ivory Mewborn will be Ayden’s new mayor after beating three other challengers with nearly 44 percent of the vote.

Current Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp announced in June that he would not be seeking another term, after 20 years in office.

Mewborn is the town’s first Black mayor.

 In Martin County, Dean McCall won the race for mayor of Williamston. He took 50 percent of the vote to end ahead of three challengers.

Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown was the first female and African-American to serve in the position. She was first elected in 2015.

Election results are available on the North Carolina State Board of Education HERE.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs