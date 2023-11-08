Greenville mayor reelected, new mayors chosen in two ENC communities

The mayor of Greenville withstood a challenge in Tuesday's municipal elections to keep the seat he’s held since 2017.

P.J. Connelly was re-elected with more than 60 percent of the vote, beating Barbara Gaskins. Gaskins won the 2022 Democratic primary for the 3rd Congressional District and was later defeated by U.S. Rep Greg Murphy.

Will Bell and Rose Glover lost their re-election bids to the Greenville City Council.

Ivory Mewborn will be Ayden’s new mayor after beating three other challengers with nearly 44 percent of the vote.

Current Ayden Mayor Steve Tripp announced in June that he would not be seeking another term, after 20 years in office.

Mewborn is the town’s first Black mayor.

In Martin County, Dean McCall won the race for mayor of Williamston. He took 50 percent of the vote to end ahead of three challengers.

Mayor Joyce Whichard-Brown was the first female and African-American to serve in the position. She was first elected in 2015.

