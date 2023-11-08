EPA asks Chemours to pause shipments of forever chemical waste from Netherlands to NC

After North Carolina’s Governor urged the Environmental Protection Agency to reverse the decision to allow the import of forever chemicals for disposal, EPA requested that Chemours pause imports of the waste from the Netherlands to its Fayetteville facility.

Governor Roy Cooper sent a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan about the ruling to let waste material containing GenX be disposed of in Cumberland County.

EPA officials said they take such concerns seriously and will review the notices that the company has provided to ensure the public remains safe.

They added that no shipments have taken place in 2023 and none are currently en route from the Netherlands to North Carolina.

In the letter, Cooper said North Carolina has been at the forefront of PFAS issues for the past seven years and the state has worked relentlessly to mitigate the health risks posed by these chemicals; he added that it’s unacceptable to ask people that live and work here to bear the risks associated with importing millions of pounds of GenX from other countries.