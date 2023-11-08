Boil water order issued for Brice's Creek subdivision customers after water main break

In Craven County, a water main break in the Hunter’s Ridge subdivision on Tuesday has county water customers in Brice’s Creek experiencing low or no water pressure and has prompted a boil order.

Periods of low or no pressure increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Consumers are advised to boil all water eating or drinking, brushing teeth, and washing dishes, or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute is recommended. Water consumers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice.