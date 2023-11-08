© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boil water order issued for Brice's Creek subdivision customers after water main break

PRE News & Ideas | By Kelly Batchelor
Published November 8, 2023 at 6:29 AM EST
CDC
A water main break in the Hunter’s Ridge subdivision on Tuesday has county water customers in Brice’s Creek experiencing low or no water pressure and has prompted a boil order.

In Craven County, a water main break in the Hunter’s Ridge subdivision on Tuesday has county water customers in Brice’s Creek experiencing low or no water pressure and has prompted a boil order.

Periods of low or no pressure increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Consumers are advised to boil all water eating or drinking, brushing teeth, and washing dishes, or use bottled water. Vigorous boiling for one minute is recommended. Water consumers are strongly urged to conserve water whenever possible.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice.
Kelly Batchelor
Kelly Batchelor hails from the small crossroads community of Cabin in Duplin County in Eastern North Carolina. Since 1989 Kelly has been actively employed in radio.
See stories by Kelly Batchelor