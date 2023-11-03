© 2023 Public Radio East
Several ENC communities receive grants to build affordable housing

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 3, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT
A construction worker on the job, photographed on Jan. 28.
Getty Images
File: A construction worker on the job, photographed on Jan. 28.

Several eastern North Carolina communities will receive nearly $30 million collectively from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund.

The funds are intended to be used to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The Town of Maysville in Jones County plans to use the nearly $10 million in funding to build White Oak Landing Apartments, which will include 40 units of affordable multifamily housing.

Pamlico County will receive Nearly $7 million to develop Pamlico Grove apartments. The 56-unit development will also use federal tax credits and bank loans to complete the $13 million total project cost.

The Town of Beulaville, in Duplin County, will receive almost $10 million to build 40 multifamily rental units in an area where few rental housing options exist.
Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston-Riggs