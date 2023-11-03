Several ENC communities receive grants to build affordable housing

Several eastern North Carolina communities will receive nearly $30 million collectively from the N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency’s Affordable Housing Development Fund.

The funds are intended to be used to increase the availability of safe, affordable housing in areas of the state that experienced major damage from Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The Town of Maysville in Jones County plans to use the nearly $10 million in funding to build White Oak Landing Apartments, which will include 40 units of affordable multifamily housing.

Pamlico County will receive Nearly $7 million to develop Pamlico Grove apartments. The 56-unit development will also use federal tax credits and bank loans to complete the $13 million total project cost.

The Town of Beulaville, in Duplin County, will receive almost $10 million to build 40 multifamily rental units in an area where few rental housing options exist.