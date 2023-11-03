© 2023 Public Radio East
Another area in North Carolina closed because of bear activity, second this week

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published November 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT
Another area of the state, this time on the North Carolina-South Carolina border about 50 miles southeast of Asheville, is closed because of bear activity.

They say the visitors and the bear are fine, but the Gorges campground is closed for the next 2 weeks.

Anyone with a camping reservation between now and November 16 will receive a full refund. The park remains open for day-use, but park officials advise visitors to always use caution in bear country.

An eight mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway was shut down on Monday, after drivers stopped to feed, hold and hug a black bear cub at Pinnacle Overlook.
