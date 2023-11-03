Another area in North Carolina closed because of bear activity, second this week

Another area of the state, this time on the North Carolina-South Carolina border about 50 miles southeast of Asheville, is closed because of bear activity.

Officials with North Carolina State Parks and Recreation say a bear tore the siding off a camper trailer at Gorges State Park.

They say the visitors and the bear are fine, but the Gorges campground is closed for the next 2 weeks.

Anyone with a camping reservation between now and November 16 will receive a full refund. The park remains open for day-use, but park officials advise visitors to always use caution in bear country.

Blue Ridge Parkway / Facebook An eight mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway was shut down on Monday, after drivers stopped to feed, hold and hug a black bear cub at Pinnacle Overlook.

An eight mile stretch of the Blue Ridge Parkway was shut down on Monday, after drivers stopped to feed, hold and hug a black bear cub at Pinnacle Overlook.