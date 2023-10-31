© 2023 Public Radio East
Myths about bats and the perils they face; ENC could be key to species recovery after White Nose Syndrome

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT
Vampire bats are the only bats that can run on all fours, and they do it by running on their thumbs!
Uwe Schmidt
Bat week is wrapping up on Tuesday The annual celebration coincides with Halloween and recognizes the many roles they play in the ecosystem and is meant to raise greater awareness of conservation efforts worldwide.

Click the blue listen button to hear more from PRE’s Annette Weston-Riggs and North Carolina Museum of Sciences Mammology Collection Manager Lisa Gatens about the often misunderstood and imperiled creature.
