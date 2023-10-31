Myths about bats and the perils they face; ENC could be key to species recovery after White Nose Syndrome
Bat week is wrapping up on Tuesday The annual celebration coincides with Halloween and recognizes the many roles they play in the ecosystem and is meant to raise greater awareness of conservation efforts worldwide.
Click the blue listen button to hear more from PRE’s Annette Weston-Riggs and North Carolina Museum of Sciences Mammology Collection Manager Lisa Gatens about the often misunderstood and imperiled creature.