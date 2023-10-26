Sen. Budd: North Carolina hostages among those held by Hamas in Gaza

Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd says North Carolinians are among the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Budd made that announcement while speaking on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

"Madam President, last week I met with some of these families here in Washington. They told me stories about their loved ones. They gave me their photos,” he said, “These families, their fear and their heartache is something that no American should ever have to face."

Budd is sponsoring legislation to withhold humanitarian aid from Gaza until all hostages are released.

His office declined media requests for more information about the North Carolina hostages, out of respect for their families.