© 2023 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 88.5 WHYC Swan Quarter 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sen. Budd: North Carolina hostages among those held by Hamas in Gaza

PRE News & Ideas | By Bradley George
Published October 26, 2023 at 8:54 AM EDT
Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd says North Carolinians are among the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
Screenshot of Budd's floor speech.
/
Senator Ted Budd's YouTube channel
Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd says North Carolinians are among the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd says North Carolinians are among the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Budd made that announcement while speaking on the Senate floor on Wednesday.

"Madam President, last week I met with some of these families here in Washington. They told me stories about their loved ones. They gave me their photos,” he said, “These families, their fear and their heartache is something that no American should ever have to face."

Budd is sponsoring legislation to withhold humanitarian aid from Gaza until all hostages are released.

His office declined media requests for more information about the North Carolina hostages, out of respect for their families.

Bradley George
See stories by Bradley George