Booze It & Lose It: Annual Halloween impaired driving enforcement to keep trick-or-treaters safe

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 26, 2023 at 9:37 AM EDT
The morning after Halloween, the first thing the kids did was start eating Halloween candy — and then they began to sort it in preparation for the candy buyback.
Gisele Grayson
/
NPR
File: Through Oct. 31, police statewide will be increasing patrols and using checkpoints to get impaired drivers off the road.

Through Oct. 31, police statewide will be increasing patrols and using checkpoints to keep impaired drivers off the road as little ones in costumes knock on doors for treats and attend other holiday events.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is one of many agencies participating in the annual “Booze It & Lose It” campaign.

Sheriff Chip Hughes said their main focus on Halloween will be the safety of trick-or-treaters, but once that winds down they will be ramping up enforcement.

“You'll see us doing checkpoints in different areas and doing saturation patrols, you know, looking for impaired drivers.”

The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles preliminary reports show that 353 have died in alcohol-related crashes so far this year.

Hughes said Halloween isn’t the holiday with the greatest incidents of drunk or impaired driving.

"If they have kids, they're with their kids or they're with a group of friends in an area that's within walking distance. They're in their neighborhood," he said, "So that night is not really a high night. It's moderate.”

However, Hughes said the evening hours of Christmas Day are a high time for people to drive impaired.

The department’s main focus on Halloween, he said, is to keep trick-or-treaters safe.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette Weston-Riggs
