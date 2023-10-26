© 2023 Public Radio East
Another application period open for colleges and government agencies to have IDs approved for voting

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 26, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT
(Image: North Carolina Department of Transportation)
File: The North Carolina REAL ID driver’s license looks much like a regular license, but it includes a star at the top. Having one is optional, but it’s recommended for those who frequently travel by air or visit federal facilities, including courthouses, military bases, and prisons.

The N.C. State Board of Elections is opening another application period for colleges and government agencies to apply to have their student and employee photo IDs approved for voting purposes in the 2024 elections.

The State Board will accept new applications from November 13, 2023, through December 15, 2023.

In July, the State Board approved 100 student and employee ID cards.

Registered North Carolina voters are now asked to present a photo identification in order to vote. Many other types of photo ID, including driver’s licenses, also will be accepted for voting.

Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said an institution that wants their IDs must provide a signed Student or Employee Identification Approval Request Form and a digital image of the ID card to the State Board by December 15.

