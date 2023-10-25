© 2023 Public Radio East
PRE: Today's eastern North Carolina regional news

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 25, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT

The state attorney general is suing the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, saying they illegally collect data on preteens and the platforms are designed to be as addictive as possible.

A new Congressional map passed by the North Carolina Senate on Tuesday will reshape the state's Congressional delegation.

New Bern city officials are considering the purchase of the gunshot detection system ShotSpotter.

The governor said $1.4 million in federal funding is being directed to North Carolina schools to expand breakfast programs

The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry schedule is altered today because of a nearby road construction project.

Tyson Foods has laid off more than 170 workers in Wilkes County, and some of those affected live in Guilford and Forsyth Counties.

There is a new rule for unlicensed contractors in North Carolina.

Through Halloween, statewide law enforcement will be increasing patrols and using checkpoints to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
