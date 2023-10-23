© 2023 Public Radio East
Marine killed in barracks shooting identified, second Marine detained

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 23, 2023 at 6:41 AM EDT
Military Bases

A Marine killed in a shooting at Camp Lejeune has been identified as a 19-year-old lance corporal from eastern North Carolina.

Base officials say Austin Schwenk, of Onslow County died Wednesday in a shooting in a barracks room on the base.

Schwenk enlisted in 2022 and he belonged to the 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment.

One Marine was taken into custody soon after and Camp Lejeune officials say a second Marine was detained Friday on suspicion of being involved in the death.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
