Marine killed in barracks shooting identified, second Marine detained

A Marine killed in a shooting at Camp Lejeune has been identified as a 19-year-old lance corporal from eastern North Carolina.

Base officials say Austin Schwenk, of Onslow County died Wednesday in a shooting in a barracks room on the base.

Schwenk enlisted in 2022 and he belonged to the 2nd Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment.

One Marine was taken into custody soon after and Camp Lejeune officials say a second Marine was detained Friday on suspicion of being involved in the death.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service is investigating.