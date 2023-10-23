© 2023 Public Radio East
ENC village, nonprofit partner to determine sounds of bacteria in local creek

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 23, 2023 at 6:38 AM EDT
Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register processes a water sample from a Simpson Creek.
Sound Rivers
Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register processes a water sample from a Simpson Creek.

The Village of Simpson is partnering with Sound Rivers to determine the source of pollution of Bate’s Branch, a tributary of the Tar River.

Sound Rivers Water Quality Specialist Taylor Register has been collecting monthly water samples from three Simpson creeks and testing the samples for bacteria.

The results, she says, have been surprising and have shown a major bacterial pollution trend for all three creeks.

In Bate’s Branch, E. coli and fecal coliform numbers are more than 10 times the recreational standard.

Simpson officials gave Register permission to take sampling a step farther with DNA testing and will be providing financial support for the two rounds of testing to determine the most likely source of the E. coli.

The testing will confirm whether the pollution is human sewage or animal in origin, which is a crucial part in determining the best way to alleviate this problem in the near future.

Annette Weston-Riggs
