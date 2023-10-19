© 2023 Public Radio East
Stella man's dog, wallet and cellphone were found on boat before his body was found in White Oak River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston-Riggs
Published October 19, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT
A person drowned on the White Oak River near Stella, in Onslow County, on Monday.
The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has identified a man who drowned in the White Oak River Monday morning in Onslow County.

Wildlife officers say a charter boat captain found David Noe’s boat adrift in the White Oak River near Stella, and they found a dog, cell phone, and wallet on the boat.

Not long after, passing boaters discovered the 49-year-old man’s body in the marsh grass near the White Oak River Waterfowl Impoundment.

Noe was pronounced dead at the scene. Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division is still investigating.

Annette Weston-Riggs
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. She has been involved in the media industry in eastern North Carolina for more than three years. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to ENC to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of toddler and baby cuddling, reading, designing costumes for children’s theater and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
