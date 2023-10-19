Stella man's dog, wallet and cellphone were found on boat before his body was found in White Oak River

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission has identified a man who drowned in the White Oak River Monday morning in Onslow County.

Wildlife officers say a charter boat captain found David Noe’s boat adrift in the White Oak River near Stella, and they found a dog, cell phone, and wallet on the boat.

Not long after, passing boaters discovered the 49-year-old man’s body in the marsh grass near the White Oak River Waterfowl Impoundment.

Noe was pronounced dead at the scene. Wildlife Resources Law Enforcement Division is still investigating.

