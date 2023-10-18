U.S. Attorney's office: NC man made email threats towards a Charlotte Jewish organization

The FBI has arrested a Troy man after he made threats towards a Charlotte Jewish organization.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of North Carolina says Jeffrey Hobgood sent an email to the organization saying, in part, “I am going to take out every one of you.”

After being contacted by law enforcement, court documents show Hobgood sent a second threatening email to the same address two days later.

Hobgood is charged with making threats to injure a person and faces a maximum of five years in prison, a maximum fine of $250,000, or both.